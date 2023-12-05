Oyoor abduction case: Husband, brother of Padmakumar’s farmhouse worker attacked

The husband and the brother of Sheeba, an employee at the farmhouse owned by K.R. Padmakumar, the accused in the abduction case of a six-year-old girl from Oyoor, have complained of an assault.

Shaji, Sheeba's husband, and her brother, Shibu, were attacked by a group of four individuals who approached them in an autorickshaw while the two were returning home on a bike after work. The assailants targeted them after knocking down the bike and fled after the assault. Although both the victims were initially admitted to the taluk hospital, Shibu, who sustained a head injury, was later transferred to Paripally Medical College Hospital.

Shaji and his wife had received death threats on Monday, with the caller telling him to “prepare a coffin for your wife”. The attack followed this threat, prompting the filing of a complaint with the Paravur police, including the caller's phone number.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the abduction of the six-year-old girl was transferred to the Kollam Rural District Crime Branch on Monday. Deputy Inspector General of Police R. Nishanthini issued an order stating that a special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M.M. Jose would conduct a thorough investigation. The scope of the inquiry is expected to expand, considering the Crime Branch’s mandate for a more in-depth investigation.

The likelihood of extending the investigation to more individuals connected to the case has grown. Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajithkumar, who interrogated the three accused persons for several hours, disclosed that all suspects have been apprehended. However, doubts have emerged regarding the police assertion that a family with assets worth crores kidnapped a child from an ordinary family for Rs 10 lakh. Suspicions have been raised about the potential involvement of more individuals in the crime.