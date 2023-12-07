Manorama calendar app with reminder, search facilities launched

We often mark important dates on wall calendars with a pencil, but what more facilities can we expect when the calendar is in our pocket in the form of an app? The Manorama calendar application, which combines tradition and modernity, includes important days, star days and dates, horoscopes, festivals, and times of sunrise and sunset. It also introduces many innovations.

Apart from providing all the information like a traditional calendar, it can also be used as a mobile organiser. Reminder notes can be made and edited. One can check weekly schedules, and there is a system to search and find the information that has been added to the calendar.

Alarms within the calendar

Alarms can be set within the calendar for people who need to know the time of sunrises and sunsets for rituals or other purposes. For example, alarms and reminders can be set for the Rahu period, prayer hours, and sunrise and sunset times. Alarms can also be set by recording the schedule of meetings, birthdays, etc. The app will remind the user of special days and give other information. The app also includes information like Kolla Varsham, Hijra year, Saka Varsham, special days, important days, Muhurtham, Njattuvela, and planetary positions, as in the usual Manorama's wall calendar.

In addition to checking such information, it is also possible to add events according to those days. The Manorama calendar app has many search options. Reminders, notes, and other information can be easily searched and found. The user can find important days as well as go to a certain date.

Excellent search option

For example, to know on which dates the Onam festival falls, the user can search for Onam on the app, and the dates like First Onam and Thiruvonam will come up. By entering the Malayalam star day, the user can obtain information such as the date and week of the month when it occurs.

Users can also switch between two editions of Travancore and Malabar calendars within the same app. The calendar is designed in such a way that one can easily navigate to holidays, horoscopes, and important dates. And it works offline too.

How to get the calendar

You can download the calendar app by visiting Google Play Store on Android and Apple App Store on iPhone. For an ad-free calendar, pay just Rs 49 per year (rates may vary outside India). To download the app, visit: www.manoramaonline.com/calendar