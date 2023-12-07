'People's Welfare Alliance failed to achieve objectives of front'; Twenty20 severs ties with AAP

Kochi: Twenty20 party president Sabu M Jacob on Thursday announced the dissolution of the People's Welfare Alliance (PWA), a front that was formed in coalition with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sabu said the decision to sever ties with the AAP was made because he was convinced the continuation of the PWA would benefit Twenty20 neither politically nor organisationally.

"The front failed in achieving the objectives it had set for itself. PWA could not even organise a common minimum programme since its formation 1.5 years ago," said Sabu. He further said the official notification regarding the split has been sent to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal via mail.

"Kerala is reeling under severe economic and political crises. Corruption, crime and communalism are on the rise. However, Twenty20 will work hard to save the people of Kerala from the hands of political lobbies and realise the development dreams of Malayalis," said Sabu. It was on May 15, 2022, that Sabu M Jacob and Arvind Kejriwal announced the People's Welfare Alliance in Kerala.