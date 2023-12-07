Idukki cop suspended for taking bribe to settle attempt-to-murder case

Idukki: K A Nazeer, the sub-inspector of Upputhara Police Station in Idukki, who is facing allegations of taking a bribe from the relative of an accused in an attempt to murder case, was suspended on Wednesday by Ernakulam Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya.

On November 13, Satheesh Babu, a native of Marykulam, allegedly attacked a man who was drinking inside a vehicle parked by the road after a quarrel. It is understood, Babu attacked the man with a machete causing injuries. He went into hiding, but a case was registered against him.

Three days later, relatives of Babu approached SI Nazeer requesting him to submit a report in favour of the accused. The SI asked them to meet him at his residence where he allegedly took a bribe of Rs 10,000. The accused surrendered the next day and was remanded for 12 days.

The intelligence wing of the police escalated the bribery issue, following which a probe was ordered by Idukki Police Chief Vishnu Pratheep TK. Kattappana DySP V A Nishadmon conducted the inquiry and submitted a report, based on which SI Nazeer was suspended.