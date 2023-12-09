Six including doctor held for illicit liquor manufacturing in Thrissur

Thrissur: A team of excise busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit at Peringottukkara here on Friday and arrested six people including a doctor. Thrissur natives Dr Anoop, Sherin, Prajeesh, Kottayam natives Reji, Robin and Melvin of Kollam are the accused.



Central Excise Squad and excise circle inspector raided the illicit liquor manufacturing unit which operated close to a restaurant after receiving a tip-off. Manorama News reported that 1200 litre of illicit liquor was seized from the unit. Spirit stored in barrels and nearly 400 liquor bottles were also seized.

According to reports, Dr Anoop from Thrissur's Irinjalakuda is an orthopaedic surgeon who also acted in films. Though he introduced himself as a medico, the excise team has yet to confirm his identity.

Sources close to the excise department said that the liquor manufacturing unit was under scanner for a few months. It is learnt that the gang has been producing illicit liquor by smuggling spirit from other states. They used to sell illicit liquor in Thrissur and nearby districts.