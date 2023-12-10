I gave Parliament response on Hamas, clarifies V Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedhaan on Sunday clarified that he had given the answer regarding Hamas in the Parliament.

A political row broke out after Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said she had not approved a question tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday on declaring Hamas a terrorist organisation. This prompted the government to issue a clarification that it was a "procedural error".

"Everyone will understand if you read the answer given to the question in Parliament. The spokesperson of the Department of External Affairs has clearly clarified the government's position on the matter. There will be more clarity in the coming days in Parliament," Muraleedharan said. He added that he was not aware of Meenakshi Lekhi's complaint.

KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran had asked the unstarred question, titled "Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organisation".

"I have reported this breach to the PMO and (External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar and made a phone call to the foreign secretary, and told them to investigate. Action should be taken against those who have done this," Lekhi told a press conference on Saturday.

"We have noted that Lok Sabha unstarred question number 980 answered on December 8 needs a technical correction in terms of reflecting V Muraleedharan as the Minister of State replying to the question. This is being suitably undertaken," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi later clarified.

(With PTI inputs)