College girl found dead in well in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a well in Koyilandy here on Wednesday. Muthu Lakshmi, who hails from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, was a final year degree student at the Bharatiya Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya at Pilathara in Kannur, said police.



She was found dead by her parents in the well at their rented house near Silk Bazaar at Moodadi by 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

They started searching for her after they found her mobile phone and bag inside the house but could not locate her. Parents said she had gone to college in the morning. They returned home from work in the evening.

A fire force team from Koyilandy recovered her body from the well.

Maari Sami, the deceased's father, collects scraps, while her mother, Rani, works as a house help. Her brother Mahendran is doing a hotel management course in Wayanad and her younger sister Amrita is a plus two student in Kannur.

Koyilandy police have registered a case for unnatural death.