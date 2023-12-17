Threatened by fraud loan app operators, woman director files complaint

Kumaranalloor/ Kottayam: A young woman film director, who also works as a medical representative, has filed a complaint to the local police here after getting threatening calls and messages from a fraud loan app operator.

The woman received a message on her phone saying she was sanctioned Rs 2 lakh as a loan. While opening the message she clicked a prompt link by the 'Quick cash' mobile app, which directed her to some further procedures. After following them, she received another message saying that an amount of Rs 2,400 was credited to her account.

The woman, suspicious of the credited amount, approached the bank after deleting the app from her phone. The bank confirmed that she did not receive the said amount in her account. However, she began receiving phone calls and messages demanding a return of Rs 4,018 to the app.

The victim also noticed that the fraudsters had accessed names and contact numbers saved on her phone along with a copy of her Aadhaar card.

Subsequently, she filed a complaint with the local police station at Gandhi Nagar and Cyber Cell. According to the complaint, the app operators threatened the woman saying that they would circulate obscene photos with her face on social media.

How to be safe

1) Exercise caution while receiving links/URLs on your mobile phone, especially if the phone number is used for carrying out online money transactions. Clicking on these links could lead the user to screen-sharing apps, which would enable fraudsters to view the screen from a different place, including OTPs.

2) Avoid installing unnecessary apps, because many of them can access and steal data from your mobile phone.