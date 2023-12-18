Ministers hit out at Governor, say SFI banners not law and order issue

Pathanamthitta: Ministers P Rajeeve and P Prasad criticised Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over removing SFI banners from the Calicut University campus. Talking to Manorama News, Agriculture minister P Prasad said that SFI banners were not a law and order issue.



Justifying the SFI, minister for industries and law P Rajeeve argued that the banners only criticised Arif Mohammed Khan's act as a chancellor.

“ I don't think there was any urgency in the university that forced the governor to take cops for removing the banners. SFI placed the banners against the university chancellor, not against the Kerala governor,” said Rajeeve.

Amid the ongoing stand-off with the governor, SFI placed black banners asking him to leave the campus and criticising him for his Sangh Parivar links. Though the police removed the banners as directed by the governor, SFI activists placed new banners in the same spots on Sunday night itself.

Meanwhile, security beefed up in Calicut University as SFI declared protest against the governor in his public functions. On Monday at 3.30 pm, Arif Mohammed Khan will attend a seminar organised by the Chair for Sanathana Dharma Studies and Research on the campus. According to reports, the district authority will deploy over 2000 police personnel on the campus ahead of the event. Restrictions were also imposed for entering the campus through the main gate. Police have instructed the staff, students and public to use other entrances.