Man collapses, dies minutes before Guv's visit to SM Street; CPM pins blame on Khan

Kozhikode: An elderly man collapsed and died at LIC corner, adjacent to SM Street's entrance, five minutes before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited the area. The deceased is Asokan Adiyodi (70) of Vrindavan Colony, Chevayur.

Asokan collapsed at LIC corner at 12.35 pm and the Governor reached SM Street at 12.40 pm. He was taken to the General Hospital, where Asokan was pronounced dead at 12.55 pm.

Meanwhile, the CPM alleged the Governor was responsible for Asokan's death as he would have been saved had he gotten timely medical attention. “There was a delay in taking him to the hospital because of the crowd gathered on the street to receive the Governor. Asokan is a martyr of the Governor's blatant disregard for security protocols,” said CPM district secretary P Mohanan during a protest rally against the Governor in the city.

However, the police had a different version. When Asokan collapsed, the Governor had only passed Mavoor road and he reached LIC corner 15 minutes after the incident. On the way, he stopped at the BEM Girls HSS and met the students there. Even before the Governor reached LIC corner, the man had been taken to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

There are also reports that the Governor stopped at the school to delay his visit so that the Asokan could be shifted to a hospital.