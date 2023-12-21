‘MT Kalam – Navathy Vandanam’ in Kochi tomorrow

Kochi: ‘MT Kalam – Navathi Vandanam’, the felicitation event for legendary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair organised by Manorama Online, will take place at 5 pm on Friday at Hotel Le Meridien in Kochi.



The function will be inaugurated by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, while actors Mammootty and Mohanlal will honour MT.

Joy Alukkas is cooperating with the event, which is supported by Muthoot Finance.

Celebrities who will be gracing the occasion include Balachandran Chullikkad, K R Meera, T D Ramakrishnan, K C Narayanan, Jose Panachippuram, K Rekha, Francis Noronha, E Santhosh Kumar and Tanuja Bhattathiri from the literary world, and Oeseppachan, S N Swamy, Blessy, Roshan Andrews, Jude Anthany Joseph, Abhilash Pillai, Mahesh Narayanan, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Vijay Babu, V K Prakash, Tharun Moorthy, Baburaj, K K Nishad, Santhi Krishna, Anumol and Miya belonging to the film fraternity.

A string of performances have been scheduled as part of the event, organised in connection with the 90th birth year of MT. They include a dance performance by celebrated dancer and actor Sobhana; a musical event presented by researcher Ravi Menon in which songs would be rendered by noted playback singers Vidhu Pratap and Rajalakshmi, and ‘Mahasagaram’, a drama directed by Prasanth Narayanan with characters created by MT.

The launch of an audiobook on MT’s works produced by Manorama Books; the release of ‘MT: Kalam Kalatheetham’, a book prepared in honour of MT on his 90th birth year and an announcement regarding the complete works of the writer are the other engagements.

Entry to Navathy Vandanam is restricted by pass.