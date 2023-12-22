Crisis-hit Kerala gets Rs 1404.50 cr from centre ahead of the festivities

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the financial crisis and opposition's criticisim, the Kerala government has recieved Rs 1404.50 cr from the central government as tax devolution ahead of festivities. As per the sources, the centre on Friday authorised release of tax devolution of Rs 72,961.21 crore to strengthen the state governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.



This fund is in addition to the tax devloution installment due to the states on January 10, 2024 and the installement of Rs 72,961.21 already released on December 11, 2023, reads the press release issued by the ministry of finance.

Among the 28 states, Uttar Pradesh recieved the highest amount of Rs 13,088.51 crore as tax devolution while Goa, the smallest state in the country recieved Rs 281.63 crore.

Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is shared in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.