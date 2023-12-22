Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Crisis-hit Kerala gets Rs 1404.50 cr from centre ahead of the festivities

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 22, 2023 04:33 PM IST
rupee
Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the financial crisis and opposition's criticisim, the Kerala government has recieved Rs 1404.50 cr from the central government as tax devolution ahead of festivities. As per the sources, the centre on Friday authorised release of tax devolution of Rs 72,961.21 crore to strengthen the state governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.

This fund is in addition to the tax devloution installment due to the states on January 10, 2024 and the installement of Rs 72,961.21 already released on December 11, 2023, reads the press release issued by the ministry of finance.

Among the 28 states, Uttar Pradesh recieved the highest amount of Rs 13,088.51 crore as tax devolution while Goa, the smallest state in the country recieved Rs 281.63 crore. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is shared in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year. 

 

 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.