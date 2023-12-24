Bengaluru-based IT professional arrested in hit-and-run case of estate worker in Santhanpara

Idukki: A 55-year-old Bengaluru-based IT professional was arrested by Santhanpara police on Sunday afternoon in a hit-and-run case which happened in Choondal along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH on Saturday. The SUV driven by the accused – Biplab Banerjee – hit estate worker Vijaya (53) at around 5 pm on Saturday. Returning from Thodimala Cardamom estate after work, Vijaya was walking on the roadside when the speeding vehicle hit her. Though she was rushed to the nearest hospital, her life could not be saved. The SUV has been impounded.

Biplab has been booked under sections pertaining to rash or negligent driving not amounting to culpable homicide. Santhanpara CI Manojkumar A C said charges for not stopping the vehicle and fleeing the spot without providing proper medical aid to the victim have also been added. Biplab will be produced before the Nedumkandam magistrate on Monday.

CCTV visuals of the grey-coloured vehicle were widely shared on social media by cyber police. On Sunday morning, people identified the car at a private resort in Chitharapuram, 40 kilometres away from the accident spot. The front portion of the car was damaged on impact and the accused, along with four others, were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were on their way to Munnar. Vijaya's funeral was held on Sunday after completing the autopsy, said police.