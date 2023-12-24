Malayalam
Cop suspended for links with gold smugglers in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 24, 2023 07:07 PM IST
n-sreejith-si
N Sreejith. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A Sub-Inspector (SI) has been suspended from service for sharing confidential information with gold smugglers. Disciplinary action has been taken against N Sreejith, SI at the Perumpadappu police station near Ponnani.

A probe into the call records of gold smugglers nabbed from Karipur airport revealed their links with Sreejith. An inquiry was launched and the SI was found guilty.

Thrissur Range Deputy IG S Ajitha Begum suspended the officer on the report of Malappuram District Police Chief S Sasidharan.

