COVID-19: Kerala records 128 fresh cases, one death

Thiruvananthapuram: Data on the Union Health website on Sunday revealed that Kerala recorded 128 new COVID-19 infections and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases in the state have gone up to 3,000, as per the data.

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,063. The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 296. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,38,282 till date.

Health Minister Veena George, earlier, reassured the people of the state that despite the rise in COVID cases, there was no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage virus infections, she said.

India logs 656 new Covid cases

India saw a single-day rise of 656 COVID-19 infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll was recorded at 5,33,333. The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,545, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

(With PTI inputs)