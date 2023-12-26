Thrissur: In a massive raid, police seized 15,000 litres of illicit foreign liquor and 2,275 litres of spirit from an illegal liquor manufacturing facility set up at Vellanchira near Kodakara in Thrissur on Tuesday morning.

Two persons were taken into custody – Lalu Peenikaparampil aka KPAC Lal (50), former panchayat member of the BJP, and his accomplice Lawrence (52) of Kattapana. Alur police said illicit liquor and spirit were recovered from the facility set up in a chicken farm run by Lalu.

“Nobody ever raised any suspicions about the farm. Further details can be shared only after interrogation. Prima facie, it is understood that more people are involved in the racket. The duo were arrested by a squad led by the Chalakudy DySP," said an officer who was part of the raid, adding that the spirit used to make the illicit liquor is believed to have been smuggled in from Karnataka.