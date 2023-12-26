Revenue collection at Sabarimala crosses Rs 200 crore in 39 days

Sabarimala: The revenue collection of the Sabarimala hill shrine surpassed Rs 200 crore on Tuesday, stated the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The initial phase of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season is approaching its conclusion, culminating with the auspicious Mandala Pooja on December 27.



As said by the Devaswom Board, the temple has received Rs 204.30 crore as revenue in the last 39 days till December 25.

TDB President P S Prashanth stated in a press conference that the coins presented by pilgrims as "kanikka" are still undergoing counting, and the total revenue is expected to rise once the counting process is complete.

Of the total revenue of Rs 204.30 crore, Rs 63.89 crore was contributed by devotees as "kanikka," while Rs 96.32 crore was generated through the sale of the sweet offering "aravana", said Prashanth. "Appam", another sweet offering sold to pilgrims, earned a revenue of Rs 12.38 crore, he added.

As said by the TDB president, the annual pilgrimage in the hill shrine is experiencing a significant influx, with a total of 31,43,163 devotees having visited and offered prayers at Sabarimala till December 25 in the ongoing season.

Stating that the TDB could ensure better facilities for pilgrims despite its limitations, Prashanth said the board has provided free food to 7,25,049 people through its "Annadana Mandalam" here till December 25.

Sabarimala would be closed at 11 pm on Wednesday after the Mandala Pooja and would be reopened on December 30 for the Makaravilakku rituals. The Makaravilakku ritual is on January 15, Prashanth added.

(With PTI inputs)