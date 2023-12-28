Guv quizzes about '48-case SFI leader' when asked of arrest of ABVP activist he nominated to senate

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has responded to the arrest of an ABVP activist, nominated by him, for a ruckus at a college by questioning the protests waged against him by the SFI led by its secretary, who is accused in nearly 50 cases.

"The president (sic) of SFI, who organised protests against the head of the state, are you aware that there are 48 cases against him?" Governor Khan responded to a media query on his return to the state capital on Thursday.

Sudhi Sudhan, who was nominated to the senate of Kerala University by Governor Khan, and Vishnu were on Thursday remanded for allegedly assaulting students during a Christmas celebration at the NSS College in Pandalam.

The clashes between ABVP and SFI activists took place on the campus on December 21. At least seven SFI activists, including a differently abled person, were injured in the incident. The ABVP has claimed the arrests were politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Governor Khan said he does not know the accused. "I do not know these people individually, I receive recommendations," he said. Khan added that he received the lists for nominations from "so many sources" and that he was "not obliged to tell" the media. "I'm exercising my statutory duty," he said.

Led by its state secretary PM Arsho, the SFI had staged massive protests against Governor Khan when he visited the Calicut University. It is understood that the Governor was referring to Arsho, who is accused in several cases.

The ABVP is the students' organisations of Hindu right-wing organisation RSS while the SFI is affiliated to its political and ideological opponent CPM.