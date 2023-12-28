Malayalam
Congress showed commitment to create labour laws in country: CPM MP Elamaram Kareem

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2023 09:40 PM IST
Thrissur: Congress showed commitment when in power in creating and maintaining labour laws in country, said CITU State Secretary and MP Elamaram Kareem.

"Since the BJP government came to power in 2014, there have been major changes in labour laws and labour protection in the country. Narendra Modi government overturned many benefits and labour protection laws that were granted by most of the previous Congress governments," Kareem said.

The veteran CPM leader was speaking at a symposium on "Today's India and Employment Rights" held at Jawahar Balabhavan Hall at the commencement of the INTUC State Conference.

He called for the trade unions to stand together on a public platform to protect the rights of the workers regardless of the ruling governments adding that the work of INTUC is exemplary in this regard.

"When Dr Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, INTUC led the national struggles including the combined trade union strike. However, the BMS (the trade union arm of BJP), is retreating from the mainstream protests when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power," he alleged.

Senior trade union leader, former MLA and former MP C Haridas inaugurated the seminar. Haridas said workers should come forward to emphasise on job protection and secularism rather than going after religious fundamental interests. INTUC State President R. Chandrasekaran presided over the symposium.

