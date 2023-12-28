Hindu hatred behind Sabarimala pilgrims harassment, says BJP MP

Thrissur: Hindu hatred was the reason why the Pinarayi government harassed Sabarimala devotees, said BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohandas Agarwal MP. He was inaugurating the BJP state leadership meeting held in Thrissur on Thursday.

“By taking inhumane measures at Sabarimala that are adversely affecting a peaceful pilgrimage, the state government has declared that they stand with the Muslim community. BJP MPs in the Rajya Sabha have already demanded the Union government to take control of Sabarimala. The party has taken the issue seriously. That forced the state government to make some interventions now,” asserted Mohandas.

“Confidence over BJP and the central government is increasing among Keralites and it was evident when I participated in the Buon Nathale recently. Despite having no MP or MLA representing Kerala at the Centre, the Modi government has given Kerala the maximum possible aid in history,” Mohandas claimed.

Addressing the leaders, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the Congress has no clear stand on whether to participate in the Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple. “members of all political parties in the country have been invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. A few said they would participate and some said we wouldn’t. But the Congress has no clear stand. It is kneeling before religious and communal forces.

"Congress is the party that renovated the Somnath Temple. So why is the Congress now not taking a stand on Ayodhya? The Congress leadership in Kerala should also answer,” Surendran said.

“The coming election is the most important election in the history of the state. Even the opponents are sure that Narendra Modi will come into power again. People believe in Modi's guarantee. The prime minister is facing the election with a progress card of the developmental and welfare programmes that have already been implemented in the country, not with fake freebies,” Surendran claimed.

Surendran welcomed film director and actor Major Ravi and C Raghunath, the former Kannur DCC general secretary who contested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a UDF candidate, to the party during the function. BJP national vice president AP Abdullahkutty, senior leaders O Rajagopal, C K Padmanabhan, national executive committee member Kummanam Rajasekharan and other leaders were present.