ADGP recommends caravan for CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan waves at supporters from the Nava Kerala Sadas bus. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Law and Order Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar has recommended a caravan for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, considering the necessity of a mobile office facility amid the CM’s daily busy schedules including long official travels. 

Even though no final decision has been taken in this regard, the police are committed to providing heavy security to the CM in future, said ADGP in an interview given to an online channel. 

According to Ajith Kumar, a vehicle with a video conferencing facility and two or three staff is preferable.

The suggestion came shortly after a political controversy erupted in the state over a bus that was used for the travel of the CM and other cabinet ministers during the recently concluded Nava Kerala Sadas people outreach programme.

The Benz bus which cost Rs 1.05 crore drew sharp criticism from the Opposition as the expense was unnecessary and placed an extra burden on the state’s prevailing condition of financial crisis. The 12-metre-long special bus boasts modern facilities similar to that of caravans

