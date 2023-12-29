Drug peddling gang guarded by 7 Pit Bull dogs, held from Varkala

Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested a gang of drug peddlers, guarded by seven Pit Bull dogs, from Kavalayur in Varkala. Shailan, alias Neelan, and his associates were apprehended, and a substantial amount of drug was also confiscated from the location.

Following a tip-off, a police team arrived at Shailan's residence in Kavalayur, the hub of his drug business, around 11 pm on Thursday (December 28).



With seven Pit Bull dogs guarding the premises, cops initially faced difficulty entering the house. The dogs were let loose in the yard and started barking once they spotted the police personnel. The gate was also locked.

After successfully restraining the dogs, the police proceeded to apprehend four individuals, including Shailan. Narcotic drugs, such as ganja and MDMA, were confiscated along with the tools used for packaging and selling the drugs. According to the police, the gang had been involved in drug trafficking for a long time, targeting school and college students in Varkala.

It was two months ago, that another group was apprehended from Kallambalam President Junction in Thiruvananthapuram for peddling drugs using guard dogs.