Man held for dowry harassment after wife dies by suicide in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing his wife and demanding more dowry, weeks after the woman was found dead in his house in Badiyadukka here.

The accused, Aksar, was arrested on Wednesday after an interrogation carried out by the police based on a complaint lodged by Murseena's relatives, said police on Thursday.

According to Murseena's family, Aksar used to harass and assault her in the name of dowry. They alleged their daughter would never die by suicide under any circumstance and that it was a murder.

The family added that Murseena had complained about Askar and his family constantly torturing her. Apart from them, one of Askar's uncles and his wife caused her trouble, they said. The family also accused Askar of purposely delaying informing them about the death of Murseena.

The woman was found hanging inside the bedroom at Aksar's house in Badiyadukka on December 5. The couple got married in 2020 and had two children.

Aksar was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Section 498 (a) of the Dowry Prevention Act, which demands imprisonment of up to three years and shall also be liable to a fine.

(With PTI inputs)