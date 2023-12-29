Maoist posters spring up in Wayanad, claim woman cadre died in police shootout

Wayanad: A new set of Maoist posters sprung at Thirunelli at Wayanad has claimed that one of its woman cadres was killed in a police shootout in Kannur on November 13.

According to the posters, the woman activist was seriously injured during a shootout on November 13 at Ayyankunnu near Iritty in Kannur district. She succumbed later. The posters were stuck at Hundikaparambu, a remote hamlet close to the jungle at Thirunelli.

Police said a group of armed Maoist members put up the posters late on Thursday night.

The slain cadre was identified as Lakshmi alias Kavitha, a native of Andhra Pradesh who had been in the Western Zonal Committee of CPI-Maoist. Thirunelli police are yet to figure out how many Maoists were in the group as locals only saw three. They suspect more armed people might be hiding in the jungle.

After the shootout in Kannur, DIG (Special Operations) Putta Vimaladitya revealed that one of the Maoist cadres was injured. He had said that Maoists had initiated the firing and Thunderbolt retaliated. For a few days after the incident, Thunderbolt commandos conducted a combing operation in the jungle zones.

In the posters, the Maoist Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee also vouched to avenge the martyrdom of Kavitha. The posters also allege that the murder of the cadre was part of the Modi-Pinarayi conspiracy to pave the way for the corporate forces to plunder the wealth of the Western Ghats. Police are yet to confirm the death in the shootout.