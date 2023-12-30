Kozhikode all set to welcome New Year with illuminated Mananchira, buzzing beach

Kozhikode: The festive mood in Kozhikode City keeps growing as New Year's eve approaches with huge crowds visiting the beach and Mananchira, which has been illuminated like never before.

The Tourism Department has decorated the Mananchira square in the heart of the city with eye-catching illuminations. People from throughout Malabar have been thronging the city since Saturday afternoon. The park and surrounding areas have been overflowing with joyous visitors. It is no different on the beach that has been flooded by thousands, causing heavy traffic on the roads leading to the destination.

Heavy traffic was also experienced on almost all major roads, including the Mavoor Road, Wayanad and Kannur roads and the Palayam market road. With even auto-rickshaws refusing rides, heavy rush of commuters was experienced in the city.

No entry to beach after 3 pm

The Kozhikode City Police has issued a few guidelines for the visitors. An additional 600 police personnel will be deployed on New Year's Eve, mainly on district borders and at beaches at Beypore, Varakkal and Kozhikode.

Clubs, organisations and institutions condution New Year programmes have been directed to take permission from their respective police stations. The police has directed that the venues must be adequately lighted.

An installation in the shape of a ship is illuminated on the Mananchira Square in Kozhikode on Saturday. Photo: Onmanorama

Restrictions on ghat road

Meanwhile, the traffic police has informed that there will be restrictions on Ghat Road connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

From the evening of December 31 until the morning of January 1, vehicles are not permitted to stop or allow passengers to exit onto the Ghat Road. This is to avoid the traffic block on this dangerous route, the police said.