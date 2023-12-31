SFI burns 30-ft effigy of Governor at Payyamablam beach in Kannur

Kannur: In no mood to back off from their protest against the Governor, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) heralded the new year by burning a 30-feet effigy of Arif Mohammed Khan, similar to the Papanji model, which was installed at Payyambalam beach here.

SFI activists had staged a black flag protest against the Governor after he reached the state capital from Delhi on Thursday for the swearing-in ceremony of two new ministers to the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet. They waved black flags at the Governor near the Palayal General Hospital Junction.

Though four people were arrested in connection with the incident, they were released on bail within minutes. The Governor accused the state government of protecting those who attacked him and taking action against those who protested against the chief minister.