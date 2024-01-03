Will cease all 'unprofitable' KSRTC services: Minister Ganesh Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport minister KB Ganesh Kumar here on Wednesday declared that the government will stop the operation of all unprofitable services of the Kerala State Transport Corporation soon. He was addressing the media after assuming his office at the secretariat.



“ All unprofitable services of KSRTC will be stopped. Public representatives should not be disappointed by this decision. Necessary action will be taken to solve the woes of the public. KSRTC will continue to operate services in the remote areas where people find it as the only option for transportation, he said.

" If KSRTC services are a relief for people, buses will be operated in every nook and corner of the state," he added.

The minister asserted that strict action will be taken against those who are caught for using mobile while driving.

“ Numerous people are using mobile phones while driving two-wheelers. Some of them were seen inserting the phone inside the helmet. Strict action will be taken against such people," he declared.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Kumar rejected the rumours on his rift with former transport minister Antony Raju.