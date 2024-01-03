Thrissur city under tight security ahead of Modi visit; bags, bottles not allowed at venue

Thrissur: Around 3,000 police officers have been deployed in Thrissur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Wednesday afternoon. The Prime Minister will address a mass gathering of two lakh women as part of the BJP State Mahila Conference.



Senior officers including ADGP (Law and Order) MR Ajit Kumar, IG (North Region) K Sethuraman and Thrissur Range DIG S Ajeetha Begum are camping at the spot to supervise the police officers on duty.

As per the latest information available from the police sources, the Prime Minister will arrive in the city at 2 pm one hour earlier than announced previously. He will land in a helicopter at the Kuttanalloor helipad and travel to Thrissur city by road. BJP state leadership has organised a reception for the Prime Minister at Kuttanalloor as well as near the Thrissur District General Hospital. The Prime Minister will then lead a road show up to Naikkanal where he will address Mahil Conference which will be attended by around 2 lakh women. He will leave the city by 4.30 pm.

Bags, bottled water, umbrella etc. not allowed

Police have announced that the public will be allowed to enter the ground where the Mahila Conference is held through metal detectors only. Only women will have access to the main venue, Thekkinkadu Maidan. Attendees and spectators of the event will be able to enter the auditorium only after completing the explosives screening and passing through the metal detector.

Under the leadership of Police Academy Assistant Director Aishwarya Dongre, about a thousand women police officers have been deployed for the security of the venue and audience. Authorities have announced that the participants cannot carry bags, bottled water, umbrella, etc. to the venue. However, they can carry mobile phones.

Traffic diversions

As complete control of vehicles has been imposed in the city, a special plan has been prepared to divert vehicles from different parts of the city and more than 100 police officers have been deployed only for traffic duties. Authorities have completed the inspection of all the high-rise buildings located in Swaraj Round and different areas of the city. The Special Branch has completed an investigation into all the non-state workers involved in the construction of the venue, barricade, etc., for the Prime Minister’s visit.