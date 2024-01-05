Orthodox priest, who joined BJP, removed from post of Bhadrasanam Secretary

Pathanamthitta: Reverend Shaiju Kurien, the Orthodox priest who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was on Friday removed from his responsibilities as Secretary of the Nilakkal Bhadrasanam and the Sunday school in-charge in Pathanamthitta district in southern Kerala. The Bhadrasanam Council has decided to investigate the allegations against the priest in light of the recent controversy.



Around 50 Christian families, including Rev Shaiju Kurien, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the saffron party said many people from the Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction also joined the party in the presence of the state president Surendran in Thrissur district in central Kerala on Saturday.

The party attributed the appeal to minorities joining its ranks to the visionary approach to development under the leadership of the Narendra Modi-led government.

The BJP also said that it is dispelling the notion that false propaganda can keep minorities away from the party.

This development comes shortly after the saffron party resumed its 'Sneha Yatra,' an outreach programme aimed at connecting with the Christian community in the state.