Alappuzha homestay owner arrested for sexually assaulting foreign tourist

Alappuzha: A homestay owner was arrested here on Saturday (January 6) for allegedly sexually assaulting a foreign female tourist after trespassing into her room, offering to massage her.

In a swift action, Shayas (27) who runs a homestay east of the Collectorate Junction, was taken into custody by the Alappuzha South police.



The incident came as a shocking for the tourism industry at a time when the tourism is picking up pace.

The incident occurred on January 4 at 8.45 pm. Shiyas offered to massage her claiming that it was part of the package. He trespassed into the room and bolted the door and assaulted the woman. The case was registered on the complaint by the foreign national.

The culprit was presented before the court, which remanded him to custody. The arrest was effected by a team led by South Police Station SHO Arun S.

The police are reviewing the safety at homestays and will assess the situation and take measures to ensure the safety of tourists.

