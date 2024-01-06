Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Alappuzha homestay owner arrested for sexually assaulting foreign tourist

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 06, 2024 09:47 PM IST
Representational image: Photo Credit: HTWE/Shutterstock
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A homestay owner was arrested here on Saturday (January 6) for allegedly sexually assaulting a foreign female tourist after trespassing into her room, offering to massage her. 
In a swift action, Shayas (27) who runs a homestay east of the Collectorate Junction, was taken into custody by the Alappuzha South police. 

The incident came as a shocking for the tourism industry at a time when the tourism is picking up pace. 

The incident occurred on January 4 at 8.45 pm. Shiyas offered to massage her claiming that it was part of the package. He trespassed into the room and bolted the door and assaulted the woman. The case was registered on the complaint by the foreign national. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The culprit was presented before the court, which remanded him to custody. The arrest was effected by a team led by South Police Station SHO Arun S.
The police are reviewing the safety at homestays and will assess the situation and take measures to ensure the safety of tourists.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.