Prathapan rejects Youth Cong activists' cow dung protest at venue of PM's event

Thrissur: Thrissur MP T N Prathapan has refused to back the Youth Congress activists who attempted to spray cow dung at the venue of a BJP event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader said his party had not given permission for such a protest.

“The Congress will never hold such a protest against the representatives of the people and a democratic system,” Prathapan told media persons here on Friday. He said the state committee of KSU will decide on the disciplinary action.

The MP said the Congress opposes the communalism of the minorities just as it opposes the communalism of the BJP and the RSS. “BJP state president K Surendran and Thrissur district president K K Aneeshkumar were seen threatening me yesterday. I’m not a person who is afraid of the threat of BJP and RSS. Don’t scare me by showing off,” said Prathapan, who claimed that RSS had attacked him when he was a student of 8th standard.

Surendran had alleged that Prathapan had sent Youth Congress and KSU activists to create an issue at the Thekkinkad Maidan venue. The BJP leader had claimed that activists of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) were Prathapan's henchmen.