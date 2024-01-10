Cop-MLA tiff: Kannur police officer failed in upholding protocol, says inquiry report

Kannur: A departmental inquiry report has found the Kannur Town SI PP Shameel failed to keep the protocol while dealing with the Kalyassery MLA M Vijin and behaved disrespectfully with the elected member.



The inquiry was ordered after the MLA lodged a complaint that the police officer misbehaved with him during the protest dharna of the Kerala Government Nurses Association (KGNA) at Kannur collectorate last Thursday (January 4). The visuals of the verbal spat between the MLA and the sub-inspector had gone viral.

Assistant Commissioner of Police T K Ratnakumar submitted the report to the Kannur City Commissioner. Based on the report, disciplinary action will be taken against the police officer in the coming days, sources said.

During the inquiry, Ratnakumar collected statements from special branch officers, pink patrol team members, nurses, the MLA and the SI. Most of the witnesses gave statements against the police officer, sources said.

Shameel claimed that the verbal spat ensued because he failed to recognise the MLA. However, special branch officers told ACP that SI's disrespectful behaviour led to a verbal clash with the MLA.

The incident

On January 4, over 100 nurses, mostly women participated in the protest held against the central government. Vijin inaugurated the agitation. The police registered a case against the protesters for staging the dharna on collectorate premises.

When a woman police officer asked the MLA to give his name and details as part of registering the case, the latter shouted at the police officer. When Shameel spoke in support of the woman police officer, a heated verbal spat erupted between MLA and the police officer.

Later, Vijin lodged a complaint against the police officer for insulting him.