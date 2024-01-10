7 of drug racket get 11-year RI for bid on CPM leader’s life

Alappuzha: The Alappuzha Additional District and Sessions Court (II) has sentenced seven people of a drug peddling-cum-quotation gang to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on the charge of attempting to murder CPM leader Girish Kumar of Madassery in Kalarkode.



Judge S Bharathi also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the seven convicts and a failure to pay would warrant an additional 6-month term.

The gang, known as ‘Eravukadu bypass gang,’ attacked Girish Kumar on February 12, 2013 as he was coming out of a relative’s house near Pathiyamkulangara temple. The brutality of the attack aggravated as Girish Kumar’s wife and child were with him. The victim’s left hand and leg had almost been severed in the attack and he was left for dead by the gang. He sustained injuries to the head, too. Sources said his life was saved after prolonged treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

The police said the attack was in retaliation for a DYFI-led campaign under the leadership of Gireesh Kumar against illicit liquor and drug sale and consumption in the Eravukadu bypass area.

Additional public prosecutor SA Sreemon represented the prosecution. Those sentenced were Shamon, alias Shaji, of Chiramurikal house in Alappuzha Kuthupanthi ward; Akhil, alias Unni, of Thaiparambil house in Eravukadu ward; Unni, alias Ulukku, of Iravukadu Maruthachikkal house; Ajayan, alias Karadi Ajayan, of Kombathamparambil house in Iravukadu ward; Shyamkuttan, alias Sarath Babu, of Kizhakke Kandathil; Arun, alias Cherukkappan, of Ummapparambil in Kuthirapanthi ward; and Mahesh, alias Manki Mahesh, of Chiramurikal house in Kuthirappanthi ward.

Girish is a member of the CPM Kalarkode local committee and a former area committee member of the DYFI.