SFI banners against Guv Khan appear in Malappuram ahead of visit

Malappuram: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) is all set to continue its onslaught against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who will reach Ponnani here, on Wednesday.



Banners against the Governor with quotes like 'Mr Chancellor you are not welcome here' and 'This is the place of your bloody criminals. Beware' appeared in the area ahead of his visit.

Arif Mohammed Khan will arrive at Eramangalam at 11 am on Wednesday to attend the memorial service of late former Congress MLA PT Mohana Krishnan. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is the chief guest at the commemoration meeting which is being presided over by VM Sudheeran. The Youth Congress had earlier expressed public protest against the invitation of the Governor to the memorial program of a Congress leader. Leaders like ET Muhammad Basheer MP and P. Nandakumar MLA are also invited to the programme.

The Governor had faced a massive protest from various youth outfits affiliated to the ruling Left Democratic Front during his visit to Thodupuzha in Idukki district on Tuesday. Governor Khan arrived in Thodupuzha amidst a hartal called by the LDF in Idukki district against his refusal to give assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023. As the Governor entered the hill district to participate in a function organised by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, a traders' body, a group of Left activists attempted to obstruct his vehicle, displaying black flags as a mark of protest.