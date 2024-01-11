Six including CPM, DYFI men booked for attacking Youth Congress leader in Idukki

Idukki: The police on Thursday registered a case against six people including CPM and DYFI workers for allegedly attacking a Youth Congress leader at Amaravathi here on Wednesday night. Jobin Chacko (36), a former ward president of Amaravathy suffered injuries on his both legs in the attack.



Kumily police said that according to the statements given by the owner of the workshop where the jobin is employed, there were six assailants. CPM Amaravathy local secretary Rajan, DYFI leader Nikhil and four identifiable persons have been booked as per IPC 326 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

The accused came in two vehicles and unleashed an attack on the Youth Congress leader near Amaravathy St Joseph’s Church. As Jobin yelled for help, workers from the nearby workshop where he was working rushed to the scene. Noticing the people, the assailants managed to flee. Jobin’s relatives said that he had suffered a fracture on his left leg and had six stitches on the other leg. Jobin had told police that he was hit with sticks and clubs embedded with nails.

He was first rushed to a hospital in Kumily from where he was later shifted to a private hospital in Kattappana. Jobin had posted objectionable comments against a CPM leader a few days ago. The left party has filed a complaint against this post with the Vandiperiyar police. As part of the probe into this complaint, the police summoned Jobin for an interrogation on Thursday. Amid this, a six-member gang chased and attacked him on Wednesday night.

Though Kumily police are of the stand that Jobin was not hacked, his bystanders at the hospital said that one of his legs sustained a deep wound and needed six stitches on it. Jobin had told police that the assailants were carrying a machete-like weapon and the deep wound was caused by it.