AICC reconstitutes Kerala Congress Political Affairs Committee

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 17, 2024 02:45 PM IST Updated: January 17, 2024 03:25 PM IST
While the earlier PAC had only one female representative, Shanimol Usman, the reconstituted PAC included three more women members – Padmaja Venugopal, Bindu Krishna and PK Jayalakshmi. Photo: Facebook/ Bindu Krishna.
New Delhi:

New Delhi: The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee was reconstituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The committee was entrusted to steer the organisational strategy and execution party's Kerala division.
The new PAC will have 36 members instead of the earlier 21-member panel.

The notable absentees in the reconstituted PAC include former chief minister AK Antony, who shifted from Delhi to Kerala recently and the AICC organisational general secretary KC Venugopal.

Four Lok Sabha members – Rajmohan Unnithan, VK Sreekandan, Deen Kuriakose and Ramya Haridas – also did not find a place in the PAC.

Former KPCC president VM Sudheeran, who quit the PAC earlier, and Cherian Philip, who rejoined the Congress party, were included in the committee.

While the earlier PAC had only one female representative, Shanimol Usman, the reconstituted PAC included three more women members – Padmaja Venugopal, Bindu Krishna and PK Jayalakshmi.

Members of the new PAC: K Sudhakaran, VD Satheeshan, Shashi Tharoor, Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, VM Sudheeran, Mullapally Ramachandran, MM Hassan, Kodikunnil Suresh, PJ Kurian, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, KC Joseph, Benny Behannan, Adoor Prakash, AK Raghavan, TN Prathapan, Anto Antony, Hibi Eden, PC Vishnunath, Shanimol Usman, M Liju, T Siddique, AP Anilkumar, Sunny Joseph, Roji M John, N Subramaniyan, Ajay Tharayil, VS Sivakumar, Joseph Vazhakkan, Padmaja Venugopal, Cherian Philip, Bindu Krishna, Shafi Parambil, Sooranadu Rajasekharan, PK Jayalakshmi, Johnson Abraham.

