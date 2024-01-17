Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi.

He landed at the specially arranged helipad on the ground of Valappad High School and proceeded to East Tipu Sultan Road accompanied by a convoy.



He also gave food to the fish in the Triprayar river that flows near the temple, a ritual known as "meenoottu". It is believed that the act of feeding the fish in the Triprayar River, is symbolic of offering prayers to Lord Vishnu's "Matsya Avatar", his first incarnation.

File photo: Manorama

At the specially arranged venue at the temple, a group of 21 students who study Veda at Brahmaswom Madom recited Vedic hymns and a bhajan based on Ramayana.

Triprayar Sree Ramaswami Temple is one of the 4 temples which is visited in Nalambalam Yatra (Rama-Bharta-Lakshmana-Shaturghna). Modi's visit to Triprayar assumes significance in light of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22.

After his visit to the temple he would return to Kochi.

On Kochi's Willingdon Island, Modi will dedicate to the nation the Cochin Shipyard Ltd international vessel repairing centre and a new dry dock. Then, he would address a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'shakti kendras', each comprising two to three booth-level areas, at Marine Drive. He would return to Delhi by evening.