Court to hear Rahul Mamkoottathil's bail plea today

Thiruvananthapuram: The principal sessions court here will consider the bail application of Rahul Mamkoottathil on Wednesday. Rahul was produced before the court on Tuesday and granted bail in two out of the three cases registered against him.

Rahul, the newly elected state president of the Youth Congress, was apprehended from his residence in the early hours of January 9 (Tuesday). He was booked for allegedly leading violent attacks during a secretariat march in the last month.

The third case, which will be considered by the court on Wednesday, pertains to the KPCC march to the DGP's office and the subsequent clashes with police. The case has Opposition Leader V D Satheesan as another accused.

The court will also hear the production warrant plea submitted by the Museum police against Rahul over the violence that occurred in the DGP office march.

Even though the police have not yet arraigned Rahul as an accused over the skirmish at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office, top officials have instructed the Pink Police to file a complaint against the YC president. The cops, reportedly, were trying to keep him in jail as long as possible

The case against Rahul Mamkoottathil

The Kerala police have charged Mamkoottathil with assaulting the cops, causing grievous physical injury to them, using deadly weapons to cause serious harm, and inflicting bone fractures. These offences carry a punishment of more than 10 years in prison.

In the case, the Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan was the first accused, but he has not yet been arrested. Earlier, 31 Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with it.

“The police have deliberately charged Rahul with non-bailable offences,” said his lawyer Mridul John Mathew. He needs to obtain bail in two cases to come out of prison.

According to an officer from the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police station, Mamkootathil is now facing charges in three additional cases related to the march. These cases involve incidents such as the damage of police vehicles during the protest, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)