Police register fresh case against Youth Congress prez Rahul Mamkoottathil

Thiruvananthapuram: The police here registered a fresh case against Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil and 11 others over the reception organised by the association activists for him in front of Poojapura Central jail. The Youth Congress state president is named as the second accused in the case.

A case has been registered against a total of 200 identifiable persons over the reception incident. As per the FIR registered by Poojapura police, the Youth Congress activists destroyed government flex boards and assembled in front of the jail by violating the order of the police.

Youth CongressThiruvananthapuram district president Nemom Sajeer is named as the first accused in the case.Charges including unlawful assembly and obstructing public way have been slapped against him, say reports.



Rahul who was arrested over cases related to the secretariat protest march secured bail and walked out of jail on Wednesday. Cantonment police took him into custody on January 9 from his house in Pathanamthitta and the court remanded him in judicial custody.

As he was released after 9 days, Youth Congress activists organised a rousing welcome to him in front of the jail. Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas and other leaders also arrived to receive the leader.