Malappuram Police withdraws order prohibiting arrest of drunks exiting bars

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 19, 2024 11:06 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image: Manorama News
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: The Malappuram District Police Chief has withdrawn a controversial order he issued prohibiting patrolling officers from arresting drunks leaving bars.

Police chief S Sasidharan had issued the order to Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers in the district based on a complaint from bar owners who claimed the cops were causing trouble to their patrons.

The order signed by S Sasidharan IPS had read: “During police patrol and vehicle inspections, it is recommended to not arrest drunk persons exiting recognised bars or from areas that fall under their supervision.”

Critics said such an order would restrict the police from controlling drunk driving. The police now claim there was an error on the part of officials who prepared the order.

