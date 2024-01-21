BJP offered to make me Union Minister; PM Modi may contest from Thrissur: Shreyams Kumar

Wayanad: Former MP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president M V Shreyams Kumar has said the BJP offered him a portfolio in the Union cabinet if he joins the party. However, Shreyams, rejecting the offer, said he would not join the BJP even if the entire country decided to do so. He made the remarks while inaugurating the Rashtriya Yuva Janata Dal (RYJD) state camp at Muthanga here.

"T N Prathapan told me that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides to contest from south India in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it could likely be in Thrissur," said Shreyams.

He also said the INDIA bloc had to be strengthened to wage a strong fight against the BJP in the polls. RYJD state president Sibin Thevalakkara presided over the function. RJD state vice president K P Mohanan will preside over the concluding session on Sunday.