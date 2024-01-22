Elephant runs amok in Kozhikode temple, mahout injured

Kozhikode: An elephant ran amok during a temple festival at Koyilandy here on the wee hours of Monday leaving its mahout injured. According to reports, the jumbo Pakath Sreekuttan turned violent during the Arattu festival at Viyyur Vishnu temple.

Mahout, Kottayam native Sumesh, suffered minor injuries while trying to calm the elephant down. He is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.



The angry animal destroyed hundis and compound walls at the temple. He was brought under control by veterinarians and the Elephant Task Force after more than seven-hour-long effort.