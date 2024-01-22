Eligibility for school teacher job should be bachelor’s degree, not class 12: Report

Thiruvananthapuram: A recommendation has been submitted to the Kerala Government to fix bachelor’s degree as the minimum qualification of teachers in public schools in the state. Currently, teachers in classes 1-7 need only a plus-two (class 12) and D.El.Ed. (diploma in elementary education) to gain appointment.

The suggestion was made by a core committee appointed by the government to study the report of the Dr M A Khader Committee on revamping school education in the state.

The core committee also said that the eligibility for teacher’s job in classes 1-4 could continue as plus-two and D.El.Ed till June 1, 2030. Subsequently, the minimum qualification would be a bachelor’s degree.

In classes 5-7, graduation would be eligibility from the date the government implements the rule.

Another crucial recommendation of the core committee is to consider classes 8-12 as a single level and raise the basic qualification of teachers to post-graduate degree.

The core committee studied the Khader panel’s report and made suggestions on implementing it. The committee wanted a complete overhaul of the existing general education system and submitted a set of draft rules for the purpose. However, the new rules will come into force only if the government approves them.

Other major suggestions of core committee

1. Language teachers: Graduation or post-graduation is essential for language teachers along with BEd (bachelor of education) in the specific language.

2. Secondary teachers: After the special rules are implemented, junior teachers in secondary schools will become secondary teachers. These teachers will be promoted to the vacancies of higher secondary teachers who retire. The secondary teachers will receive the same pay-scale as higher secondary junior teachers.

3. Teachers with PG: High school teachers currently holding a postgraduate degree will be included in the deemed category and appointed in secondary vacancies when the special rules come into force.

4. 14 district-level offices: A single district-level office (one for each district) will come into effect for all classes up to higher secondary. The present RDD (regional deputy directors) and AD (assistant directors) offices will cease to exist. Consequently, 14 district offices to be set up in the state will replace the current 28 education offices – seven each of RDD and AD offices and 14 DDE (deputy director of education) offices.

5. Four ADGEs: Four additional DGEs will be appointed under the Director of General Education (DGE). They will be in charge of primary education, secondary education, general affairs and exams.

6. District hierarchy: There would be three school educational officers in the district offices under a joint DGE.

7. Headmasters: The post of high school headmaster will be renamed as secondary school vice-principal or lower secondary school principal.