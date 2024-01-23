Malayalam
Govt imposes 'dies-non' on employees participating in UDF strike tomorrow

Our Correspondent
Published: January 23, 2024 09:58 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of the strike called by various UDF service organisations tomorrow, January 24, to protest against the denial of benefits to State Government employees and teachers, the government has slapped a ‘Dies-non’, no work, no pay principle on employees participating in the strike.

Tomorrow's salary of those facing ‘Dies-non’ will be deducted from their February salary. Temporary employees who fail to appear without permission on the day of the strike will be removed from service. No leave shall be allowed except in emergencies.

The order also stated that employees who indulge in violent activities or damage public property will be prosecuted.
Six instalments of dearness allowance are pending to be provided to the staff, Chavara Jayakumar, chairman of the protest committee, said.

