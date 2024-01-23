Padayappa destroys shop in Munnar, causes traffic jam

Munnar: Wild jumbo Padayappa wreaked havoc at Munnar’s Eco Point on Tuesday, demolishing a temporary shop. The tusker broke the shutter of the concrete shop, entered, and devoured food items stored in it.

The resulting commotion also led to prolonged traffic disruptions in the area.

Padayappa had come down to residential areas in Munnar and caused disturbances on five separate occasions over the past two weeks. The elephant destroyed crops planted near the workers' houses at Periyavara Top and Kannimala Lower on Monday.