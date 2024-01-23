Police case against DYFI, CPM leaders for attacking SI in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kazhakkoottam police registered a case against four individuals, including a CPM branch secretary and a DYFI regional secretary. As said by the cops, the left leaders attacked and verbally abused a sub-inspector of police, who attempted to solve the dispute of which the accused was part.



The incident occurred at a juice shop near Kariavattom junction around 11 pm on Sunday. CPM Sreekariyam branch secretary Shahid Manguzhi, DYFI regional secretary Nidhin Vijayakumar of Chavadimukku, along with Manu Krishnan and Joshi, were abusive to the shop employee after the juice they ordered was delayed. The shopkeeper who questioned their actions was threatened.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kazhakkottam SI JS Mithun and his team arrived at the scene to dissuade the party leaders. However, the police were met with resistance, as the activists pushed and threatened the SI, questioning his authority to interfere in the matter. The left leaders also threatened the policemen who tried to prevent the attack on Nithin. Both the shop employee and the sub-inspector have filed complaints in this regard.

The FIR states that the accused are from Thiruvananthapuram city and the sub-inspector's complaint mentions that the four individuals can be identified on sight.