Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery results today

Thiruvananthapuram: The much-awaited Kerala Christmas New Year bumper lottery results will be declared on Wednesday. The results of Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 will be announced at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction here at 2 pm.

While the winning ticket will fetch a prize of Rs 20 crore, the second prize of Rs 1 crore each will be given to 20 people. The bumper offers the highest first prize after the Thiruvonam bumper.

The ticket price is Rs 400. Out of 50 lakh tickets, 45 lakh tickets have been sold so far. Finance Minister KN Balagopal will release the Summer Bumper with a first prize of Rs 10 crore before the Christmas bumper draw.

Prize winners should verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The winners may collect their prize money from the Kerala lottery office or a bank by showing the winning ticket and identification document. Prizes less than Rs 5,000 may be collected from any lottery shop in the state.