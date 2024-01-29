MVD initiates inquiry after minister Riyas used private vehicle for Republic Day parade

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department has initiated a probe into the use of a private contractor's vehicle by Mohammed Riyas, Kerala's Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism, during the Republic Day Parade.



According to MVD, renting private vehicles for such events was deemed illegal and only public transport vehicles may be engaged for official use. Disregarding this suggestion, the police brought a private vehicle, the motor vehicle department added.

The controversy arose when Riyas received a salute at the Republic Day parade in Kozhikode while on a vehicle belonging to a private contractor. The vehicle, registered under the name of Vipin Das, a resident of Mavoor, belonged to Kairali Constructions.

The minister defended the act on Saturday by asserting that he bears no responsibility, even if the vehicle was owned by an absconding underworld don. Riyas argued that, as a minister, he cannot inspect documents, including the RC book, before boarding a vehicle. "Such news is fabricated for the sake of sensationalism to malign certain individuals," he said.

Riyas also sought a report from the District Collector and the City Police Commissioner for an explanation of the incident.

Traditionally, VIPs receive salutes in police vehicles during such parades. However, the city police commissioner asserted that a private vehicle was used due to the unavailability of a suitable police vehicle. Meanwhile, the vehicle owner claimed that the police had requested the use of the vehicle in advance.