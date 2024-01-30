Poopara gang rape of minor girl: 3 convicts sentenced for 90 years

Idukki: The Fast Track Special (POCSO) Court in Devikulam has sentenced the three youths found guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl here for a total of 90 years. Convicts have been sentenced as per sections of IPC and POCSO.

As the sentence of all the sections would be served concurrently, the convicts will have to serve a rigorous imprisonment of 25 years in effect. A fine of Rs 40,000 has also been imposed on the convicts and it will be handed over to the family of the survivor girl who is from West Bengal. If the fine is not paid, there will be an additional imprisonment of another eight months.

Tamil Nadu natives Sugand,20, and Sivakumar, 21, and Poopara native Samuel aka Shyam,21 are the convicts in the case. The fourth accused was let off on the benefit of the doubt. Two other minor boys, who are accused in the case, will undergo trial before the Juvenile Justice Board in Thodupuzha.

The judgment was pronounced by judge Sirajudheen P A. The prosecution was represented y special public prosecutor Smiju K Das. The investigation was headed by Munnar DySP K R Manoj.

The incident occurred on May 29, 2022 at a tea plantation in Poopara and the FIR was registered in Santhapara Police station.