Wild elephant triggers panic in Mananthavady town, prohibitory order issued

Wayanad: Prohibitory orders were issued in Mananthavady on Friday after a wild elephant camped near the town. The authorities have instructed the children who had reached schools in Mananthavady to continue in their classrooms and those who were preparing to leave for school to stay at home instead. The Tehsildar has announced that students should not be sent to schools centred around Mananthavady town until further notice.



Currently, the directive is to keep the students who have already reached schools safe without letting them outside. Last night, the elephant was spotted in the Payodu area of the Edavaka panchayat. Residents reported that the elephant was fitted with a radio collar. Dairy farmers who were on their way to distribute milk spotted the elephant first in the morning. Following this, forest officials and police reached the location.

The elephant arrived near Mananthavady town by around 8 am and by 9 am it was seen near the fields of the Thazheyangadi area. The district collector has asked the public to remain vigilant and advised people against visiting Mananthavady town unnecessarily. The collector also warned that legal action will be taken against those who gather in crowds or attempt to photograph the elephant.